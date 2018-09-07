× Record setting rainfall possible this weekend; Flash Flood Watch in effect

RAIN RAMPS UP The rain has arrived and it won’t go for at least the next 48 hours.

The set up for the weekend is really the stalled frontal boundary snaking across central Indiana. Rain will be heaviest along and near the front. Then ‘Gordon’ remnants only aggravate conditions bringing more wide-spread heavy rainfall.

Flooding a certainty – creeks and streams will spill out of their banks. Even more dangerous is the threat of FLASH FLOODING, where water rises quickly in locations that normally are unaccustomed to flooding. Stay alert and please do not attempt to drive through any standing water! TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN.

We’re hard hard-pressed to find any dry time Saturday. Rainfall coverage in excess of 60% of the area though evening. We are holding out hope that we salvage a small portion of the weekend.