Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: September 7

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the prep pigskin our cameras caught on Football Friday Night, two plays stood out above the rest. Now, your vote will determine our Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game winner.

NOMINEE #1: BROWNSBURG’S JACOB BIRKOFER

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brownsburg's Jacob Birkofer scoops up a fumble and returns it for a touchdown in the Bulldogs' 21-7 win over Avon.

NOMINEE #2: CARMEL'S DANNY ALVIS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carmel quarterback Tyler Trent hits Danny Alvis behind the Pike defense for a touchdown in the Greyhounds' 28-13 win over the Red Devils.