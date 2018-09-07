× Shelbyville man charged in woman’s murder

SHELBYVILLE, Ind.– A Shelbyville man is facing charges in connection with a woman’s murder last week.

On Aug. 31, officers followed up on a disconnected 911 call in the 200 block of East Franklin Street and found Jennifer Farquer curled up on a couch with blood coming from her left ear. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Derick Nigh, 27, was interviewed by police. Officers noted scratches on his face and blood on his pants, according to court documents.

Police say a gun was found in the ankle area of Nigh’s left leg. Court documents show the gun was loaded and appeared to have blood on it. He also had additional bullets in his pocket.

Nigh’s father told police a pistol had been stolen from their home, which matched the gun found on Nigh.

An autopsy showed Farquer died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The owner of the home where Farquer’s body was found told police he went to bed around 3 a.m. and woke up around 8 a.m. to find Nigh watching TV and drinking, court documents state.

The homeowner told police Nigh admitted to shooting her. He went to check on her, but she was already cold to the touch. The homeowner said he tried to call 911 but got disconnected.

When police spoke with Nigh, court documents show he admitted to getting into an argument with her and backhanding her. He claimed he “shot her up with drugs” the night before her death but denied shooting her with a gun.

On Friday, Nigh was charged with murder, carrying a handgun without a license and theft. He has a prior conviction for auto theft.