× Tracking scattered storms Friday; heavy rain arrives this weekend

We are kicking off our Friday with mild temperatures and quiet conditions across central Indiana. A few showers will be possible this morning, but the coverage will increase over the area during the afternoon hours. If you plan on going to a high school football game this evening, you will want a rain jacket or umbrella nearby, but many games will be dry. There could be a few showers and storms around during the games.

Highs this afternoon are going to be considerably cooler with a cold front situated over southern Indiana. On Thursday, the high temperature was 90 degrees in Indianapolis. Highs today will rise near 79 degrees.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for central Indiana this weekend as the remnants from Tropical Storm Gordon track over the state. It begins on Saturday morning and is scheduled to expire Sunday evening.

Two to three inches of rain could fall over the area on Saturday, which will likely impact weekend activities. The heaviest rain on Sunday will fall during the morning hours with the activity becoming more scattered in the afternoon. Wind will also be a factor at times, while temperatures remain cool and well below normal. Hoping the Brickyard 400 gets afternoon dry time, which is still possible.

The system is going to move out of Indiana by Monday! Higher pressure will build back into the Midwest early next week and provide the area with a lot of sunshine through Thursday.