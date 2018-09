Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Dragon boat races are coming to Indy!

It's the first event of its kind in the Circle City featuring Indiana's only breast cancer survivor dragon boat team. On Saturday, September 29, teams will face off during the inaugural White River Dragon Boat Race & Festival, which is part of the 8th annual White River Festival.

We spoke with Elaine Shea, the president of Indy Survivoars as well as Jill Hoffmann with the White River Alliance about this unique event.