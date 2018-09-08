× Morning accident leaves semi hanging over interstate overpass

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Traffic near the ramp onto I-65 southbound near the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street exit will be slow Saturday morning after a semi struck a guard rail. The crash left the back-end of the semi hanging over the interstate overpass.

No injuries were reported int he accident. Officials say the driver of the semi lost control and hit the guardrails when one of the wheels popped over the edge.

Expect delays to last for at least an hour as crews work to remove the vehicle.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.