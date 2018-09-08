× Tracking heavy rain and flooding this weekend

Heavy rain has been traveling over the state throughout the day and it resulted in flooded areas, especially south of Indianapolis. Since Friday morning, Bloomington has received more than five inches of rainfall and more than four inches has fallen at the Indianapolis airport.

Because of the rain and cloud cover, temperatures struggled to rise this afternoon. Highs climbed into the mid-60s with a high of 65 degrees in Indianapolis!

Additional rainfall is expected overnight and there could be a few heavy downpours at times. However, recent trends are showing drier air building into our northwest counties this Saturday evening. This may be good news for events tomorrow because the heavy rain could move out of central Indiana earlier than expected!

Cloudy skies remain in the forecast for Sunday and you will still need to be prepared for scattered showers during the morning. The rain should wind down even more Sunday afternoon with highs rebounding into the mid-60s. Flash Flood Watch is scheduled to expire by 8 p.m. Sunday.

We are tracking several dry days next week! Sunshine and calm conditions will help temperatures gradually rise back into the mid to upper 80s by the end of the work week.