Xfinity race postponed to Monday, Brickyard 400 moved up to 1 p.m. Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All activity at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was canceled on Saturday as rain continues to fall. As a result, the Xfinity Series race scheduled for today has been postponed until Monday at 10 a.m.

Also, the Brickyard 400 race was moved up an hour, and it’s now scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The starting lineup for both races was set by the NASCAR Rule Book since qualifying for both races was rained out Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

All tickets for the Lilly Diabetes 250 originally scheduled for today will be honored at the gate Monday.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience that this inclement weather is creating for our fans,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We appreciate their loyalty and hope we have a great day of on-track action for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday and the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Monday. We are hopeful the forecast improves tomorrow and Monday so we can see the exciting racing that everyone has looked forward to all year.”

Officials also announced the cancellation of FGL Fest. Click here for info on refunds.

Florida Georgia Line said in a tweet on Saturday morning they’re bummed it was canceled, but they would never want to put anyone in danger.

NEWS: Rain postpones Brickyard track activity Saturday at IMS. 🌧️ DETAILS & NEW START TIMES ➡️ https://t.co/GgOkoaqgi2 #Brickyard400 | #LillyDiabetes250 pic.twitter.com/UDepeeLNN5 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) September 8, 2018