Andrew Luck confirms snowboarding injury

By Mike Chappell

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The speculation had been out there, that injuries to Andrew Luck’s right shoulder included more than football-related experiences.

As it turns out, the speculation was correct.

Luck, who returns to the Indianapolis Colts’ huddle today for the first time in 20 months, revealed to NFL.com he sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder while snowboarding in Colorado in the winter of 2016. There had been rumors of the incident, but they never could be confirmed.

That injury came as Luck was rehabilitating after tearing the labrum in the same shoulder in week 3 of the 2015 season against Tennessee.

“I’m obviously not snowboarding anymore,’’ Luck told NFL.com.

He immediately informed the Colts of the incident, and seemed to downplay the magnitude of the sprained AC joint.

“I went back, rehabbed it with the Colts,’’ Lucks said. “I’ve had a bunch of AC sprains, both left and right shoulder, and resolved that issue. But the labrum has been my issue, was my issue, what I worked through, what I got surgery on.

“I’ve seen more doctors than I can count on two hands the past two or three years, and the consensus – unanimous – is that the AC is not an issue, nor did it have an effect. The labrum is an issue.’’

Luck missed the entire 2017 after encountering a major setback in his rehab in mid-October. That long layoff, he insisted, offered perspective.

“It made me realize I love football and I love playing it,’’ he said. “I love my teammates. It stinks when you can’t do something. I do think I’ve gained a different appreciation. I’m much happier playing it than I was.’’

