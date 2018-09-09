× Colts lose season opener 34-23 to the Bengals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It may be a new season, but a disturbing trend from last year continued to haunt the Colts.

The Colts blew a 13-point second half lead as the Bengals rallied for a 34-23 win in Frank Reich’s debut as head coach.

Joe Mixon dove over the goal line for a one-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put Cincinnati on top.

The Colts were driving for the winning score when Jack Doyle fumbled. Clayton Fejedelem picked up the ball and ran 83-yards for the game-clinching score.

Andrew Luck, playing in his first regular season game in over 20 months, connected with T.Y. Hilton for a five-yard TD to put the Colts on top 23-10 midway through the third quarter.

Cincinnati began its comeback with a 38-yard Andy Dalton to A.J. Green scoring strike.

Luck finished 38-58 for 310 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Colts now play two straight games on the road against NFC East opponents, starting next week in Washington at 1:00 p.m.