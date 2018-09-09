× Cool and cloudy start to the week; tracking a dry stretch of weather

It was another cool and soggy day across central Indiana. The rain totals were lighter on Sunday compared to Saturday. At 6 PM Sunday, Indianapolis measured about a half inch of rain. The rain totals in Bloomington exceeded six inches since Friday morning with Indianapolis receiving 4.7” of rain!

The overcast skies and light, steady showers from the remnants of Gordon kept temperatures below normal for another day! Highs only reached into the lower 60s this afternoon with a high of 61 degrees in Indianapolis. The temperatures today were nearly 20 degrees below average for early September.

Patchy drizzle and cloudy skies will linger over the area tonight. Overnight lows will fall back into the mid-50s. A jacket will be needed at the bus stop tomorrow morning!

Temperatures should rise a bit more Monday afternoon, but the cloudy skies will prevent highs from rising too much. Expect a high near 70 degrees in Indianapolis tomorrow evening. Some clearing will occur late in the day with skies becoming partly cloudy overnight Monday.

There are going to be several dry days in the forecast this week. Temperatures will gradually rise back into the upper 80s at the end of the work week.