Emergency crews search for man swept away by creek in Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – Authorities are working to locate a man who was seen yelling for help in a Crawfordsville creek on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 2:35 p.m. after multiple witnesses stated a male his mid-30’s was in Sugar Creek floating by Creekside Lodge Restaurant yelling for help.

The man went under the water and was last seen just off the bank of the restaurant property.

Conservation officers and the Crawfordsville Fire Department are currently searching the creek by boat downstream of the restaurant.

Anyone with information on the identity of the subject above should contact the Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch Center at (812) 837-9536.