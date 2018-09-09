IN Focus: Senate race tight amid other major news in DC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - A new Marist poll shows Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) with a slim lead over his opponent, Republican Mike Braun.

Donnelly leads 49-43 in a head-to-head matchup, but that lead slims to 44-41 when the Libertarian candidate, Lucy Brenton, is included in the poll.

Indiana’s U.S. Senate race will be one of the most expensive and closely-watched in the country. Donnelly is trying to hold onto his seat, as Democrats try to take control of the Senate, while Braun is looking to unseat him, with the backing of President Donald Trump.

In a red state like Indiana, both candidates in one aspect or another are trying to align themselves with the president.

“My focus is to work on the issues,” Donnelly said in a recent interview. “To work with my partners Republican and Democrat – whoever wants to move the ball forward.”

Braun appeared on stage with Trump at last week’s rally in Evansville, aligning his outsider approach to that of the president’s.

“When you send me there you’re going to get a guy who’s not afraid to speak up, that’s solved problems in the real world,” said Braun in a recent IN Focus interview.

This week's news in Washington could no doubt impact this year's midterms, with the President facing the fallout from that stunning op-ed and a slew of ongoing controversies, and Donnelly facing continued pressure to vote for President Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh.

In the video above, we look back at this week's top stories and hear from both Braun and Donnelly, with just two months remaining until the November midterms.

Donnelly appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus for a wide-ranging interview on Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings and other issues in the news.