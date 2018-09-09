× Logansport authorities identify two children killed in house fire

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – Logansport authorities have released the names of two children who died in an early morning fire Sunday.

One-year-old Jason Whitelow, Jr., and Cataleya Arellano, 5, did not survive the blaze that brought firefighters from a Logansport firehouse just a block away to 120 Montgomery Street shortly after 1 a.m.

Neighbors said the brick two-story home was engulfed in flames with heavy black smoke as firefighters attempted to save the residents.

“I saw the firefighters go in. They brought out a small child and took her away in an ambulance. She was lifeless,” said Tulcey Dennis. “They ran her directly to the ambulance and handed her off to the EMTs, and then the ambulance left pretty quickly.”

Authorities said Malem Sosa escaped out of a second floor window with 4-month-old Navyien Carter Sosa-Sawyer Whitelow in her arms. We’re told Navyien is in critical but stable condition.

“They came out of one of the front windows. They jumped down out of the top on and fell to the ground,” said Anna HIleman. “I was kind of worried if the children was still in there because of the way she was crying and all that, you could tell that I am sure there was still children in there.”

Investigators will determine if an appliance or an electrical outlet sparked the fire in a front room on the first floor.