× 650 miles of racing in one day: Xfinity race, Brickyard 400 finally good to go after wet weekend

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – The gates are back open at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway after a soggy weekend that resulted in two postponed races.

But both the Xfinity Series race and the Brickyard 400 should finally be good to go for today, making for a jam-packed Monday in Speedway.

The Xfinity Series race is expected to start at 10 a.m. and the green flag for the Brickyard 400 will drop at 2 p.m.

“We normally get about three and a half inches of rain in September, and we’ve gotten five in the past three days,” IMS President Doug Boles said.

This is the first time in the 25-years history of the Brickyard 400 that it was pushed to Monday because of rain.

All tickets for both races will be honored at the gates on Monday.

Rain not only postponed the races but other big events at the track this weekend were also cancelled, like the Florida Georgia Line concert.