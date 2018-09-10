Brickyard 400 gets underway Monday after weekend storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. - Race fans finally got to see cars hit the track Monday afternoon after weekend storms caused the Brickyard 400 to be postponed Sunday.

"To get five inches of rain in three days when we normally get three and a half inches the entire month is a little bit crazy," said Doug Boles, president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IMS officials said the biggest challenge they faced in the last 24 hours was ensuring they had enough stuff to work the gates and concessions on a weekday.

"We have part-time folks that work," Boles said. "All the not-for-profit groups that help out to make some money by working concessions – it's hard for folks to do that."

He said they spent time Sunday night figuring what concessions they could open and which ones they couldn't based on numbers.

While the crowds were smaller due to a Monday race, there were still fans at the track who said they were excited to witness the race. Some even said they didn't mind taking an extra day off from work to stay in Indianapolis.

There were flooding issues at some of the camping lots but devoted fans powered through until race time.

"Last night we delivered about 40 pizzas around to folks and thanked them for staying," Boles said. "Just talking to people from all over who said we wouldn’t miss it. People who called in from work and said I’m not going to be there on Monday."