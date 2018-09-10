× Brickyard 400 should be a go! Drier, warmer trend begins this afternoon.

Patchy drizzle remains this morning but only for the early hours. We expect to see drier air punching in by 10:00am and this will take us through the afternoon. Another cool day ahead but some sunshine, along with the drying trend will make for a much better end to the day! The Brickyard 400 was rained out on Sunday but should be a go for today, while temperatures return to near 70-degrees late in the day.

A warming trend starts this afternoon and should take us deep into the weekend. Along with the warmth, after this mornings drizzle, drier air punches in and should last well into the weekend too!

All eyes remain on Hurricane Florence as it churns in the Atlantic and still has the US in its crosshairs by Friday! Here is the latest track and look for more updates daily through the week.