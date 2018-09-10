× Dry time returning along with a summer-like feel; Major hurricane ‘Florence’ to impact our weather

WARMING UP The October-like preview ends as skies brighten from west to east Monday afternoon. (Sunday’s high 61° was the 2nd coolest for the date and normal high for October 27th).

The clouds are breaking from west to east and the return of the September sunshine in western Indiana is having a impact. Temperatures up over 10-degrees compared to the same time Sunday.

With added sunshine in the mix for the rest of the week a real warming trend will get underway. Late in the work week the combination of sunshine and sinking air – vented from the powerful hurricane “Florence” on the eastern seaboard, sends our temperatures and humidity levels up. The air sinks and compresses strengthening the upper air ‘ridge’ of high pressure aloft. The sinking air also heats up and we could potential nearing 90-degree entering the weekend.

MULTI-DAY RAINFALL RECORD

Waterlogged central Indiana now getting dry time and it will be a sting of dry days. We need it. A record setting rainfall for the three days at 4.71″ in Indianapolis. Some totals exceeded 7″ in some locations.