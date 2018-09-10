× IndyGo Red Line Project continues on with minimal issues according to officials

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With just about 10-12 weeks of hopefully decent weather left in the 2018 construction season, the ongoing IndyGo Red Line project is moving along as planned according to Red Line officials.

“When we reach the end of 2018, the project will be at the halfway point and almost all of the roadway work will have been completed,” reports IndyGo media spokesperson Lauren Day.

And despite the extensive work being done along various spots of the project, drivers have really adapted to finding alternate routes in avoiding any potential long delays according to Day.

“We know it’s been a challenge for drivers since the bulk of the work started in June, but thanks to the weekly alerts and coverage by the media in keeping the public informed, most of the big problems have been avoided.”

The latest update on other parts of the Red Line project include:

Meridian Street from 18th Street to 38th Street

Roadway and sidewalk improvements, Monday, August 6, through December.

Expect traffic pattern adjustments and turn restrictions.

Shelby St. from Hanna Ave. to Troy Ave.

Station foundation work for the Southbound Troy Avenue Station, Monday, September 24, through Friday, November 2.

Shelby St. from Troy Ave. to Raymond St.

Roadway and sidewalk improvements, Monday, June 25, through Friday, September 21.

Shelby St. from Raymond St. to Prospect St.

Roadway and sidewalk improvements, Monday, July 16, through Wednesday, September 12.

MERIDIAN STREET:

Construction will reduce vehicle travel to one lane in each direction.

The travel lane restrictions also reduce parking and left turns in some portions of the construction area.

The construction is estimated to December 2018, weather permitting.

The work includes storm water improvements, road resurfacing, sidewalk and curb repairs as well as ADA ramps.

Crews are focusing on the west side of Meridian Street currently. After that work is completed, construction crews will work on the east side of the construction area.

There are eight (8) locations left turns are restricted:

Northbound at 21st Street

Southbound at 22nd Street

Northbound at 30th Street

Northbound and southbound at 32nd Street

Northbound and southbound at 34th Street

Northbound at 38th Street

Eastbound at 38th Street

38th Street at Meridian Street lane restrictions

As Red Line construction on 38th Street at Meridian is underway, lane restrictions will impact the southern eastbound lane on 38th Street at Meridian Street.