× Montgomery County man arrested for allegedly filming minors performing sex acts

NEW RICHMOND, Ind. – A Montgomery County man was arrested by local, state and federal officials following an investigation into his role in allegedly filming minors performing various sexually explicit acts.

Harry Dawson, 53, of New Richmond, faces several counts of sexual exploration of a child and possession of child pornography after authorities received a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It alleged that Dawson uploaded content depicting two young males engaged in sexually explicit activity.

Furthermore, police believe Dawson directed three minors to perform sexually explicit activity while he videoed them. They also reportedly recovered a large collection of child pornography from his residence.

“Protecting minor victims from sexual predators will always remain a top priority of this office,” said United States Attorney Josh Minkler. “Those who are not able to protect themselves are the victims for which we will advocate the hardest.”

Dawson faces decades in prison if convicted.

The public is encouraged to call officials if they have any reason to believe Dawson may have had inappropriate contact with their children or other youth in the community. The toll-free number is 800-CALLFBI (225-5324) or www.fbi.gov/tips.