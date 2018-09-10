× Officers greet son of fallen Deputy Carl Koontz on his first day of pre-school

KOKOMO, Ind. – The son of a fallen Howard County sheriff’s deputy was greeted by some familiar faces on his first day of pre-school on Monday.

Sheriff’s deputies and Kokomo police officers surprised Deputy Carl Koontz’ son, Noah, when he showed up at South Creek Church of God.

The officers lined up outside the door to support the little boy since Deputy Koontz couldn’t be there himself. The 27-year-old officer was fatally shot while serving an arrest warrant in Russiaville in March of 2016.

The deputies’ heartwarming gesture was captured on video. Carl’s wife, Kassie, shared the clip with FOX59.

Kassie says Noah just turned 3 years old about a month ago.