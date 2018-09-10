Video tapes are a thing of the past and if you still have them, they won't last forever. Rich Demuro is checking out which tools you need to digitize and save your taped memories directly onto your computer.
Turn your old tapes digital
-
Ohio judge orders man’s mouth taped shut during sentencing
-
Health officials say tick-borne illnesses continuing to rise in Indiana
-
Indiana artist displays emotional piece focused on starting conversation about school shootings
-
Family holds vigil for 13-year-old killed while breaking up fight, council to address gun violence
-
What to watch for in Colts’ opener against Bengals
-
-
Spokeswoman says Melania Trump will watch ‘any channel she wants’
-
Colts’ notebook: Denzelle Good knee injury further complicates tackle situation
-
‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin dies at age 76
-
Court docs: Homeowner identifies men who pistol-whipped, robbed him via Facebook search
-
Local family finds out dog has been leading double life after she’s stolen
-
-
Jog turns into 2-week nightmare after woman accidentally crosses US-Canada border
-
AP source: Omarosa has video, audio, texts
-
Man convicted of robbing elderly couple, leaving them bound with duct tape sentenced to 62 years