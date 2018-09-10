× Two boys, 12 and 13, rescued from Indy’s rain-swollen Fall Creek

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two boys were rescued from the rain-swollen Fall Creek on the city’s northeast side Monday.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says witnesses called 911 at about 5:53 p.m. after spotting the 13-year-old and 12-year-old stranded in the high water at Keystone Ave.

IFD says the boys were rescued within about 25 minutes of the 911 call. Both were transported to Riley Hospital for Children in good condition to be checked out.

Due to recent rain, water levels are high and the current is swift. Firefighters are asking the public to stay off the rivers and other waterways until the water levels decrease and the current stabilizes to a slower pace.

In southwestern Indiana, DNR says a boat carrying two men from Owensboro, Kentucky was pulled into the Newburgh Lock and Dam on the Ohio River. They say one was rescued from the dam and the other is missing.

Crews also are searching Sugar Creek near Crawfordsville for a man spotted going underwater Sunday.