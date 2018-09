× Two-story building collapses in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Crews are at the scene of a two-story structure collapse in downtown Indianapolis.

First responders were called to the scene at 25 W. 9th St. at about 5:28 p.m. Monday. That’s between Meridian and Illinois streets.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the collapse or if anyone was injured.

Traffic in the area is being diverted.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.