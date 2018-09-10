Two workers escape structure collapse in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A two-story building collapsed in downtown Indianapolis Monday evening.

First responders were called to the scene at the intersection of 9th Street and Illinois Street at about 5:28 p.m.

IFD says two men were working inside the building at the time and were able to escape. The workers told firefighters they heard a loud crack moments before the building gave way.

“When we started taking out the wood that was rotten, everything started cracking,” worker Angel Gonzalez told FOX59. “That’s when it all came down. He ran this way and I ran outside.”

Firefighters were able to help one of the men, Rogelio, get down from the building.

“They helped me get down because I thought the building was going to fall, because I was a few minutes from jumping or not jumping so thank god they showed up,” said Rogelio. “Gracias, thank you.”

Northbound rush hour traffic along Illinois was diverted for about one hour as crews investigated and worked to clear the scene.