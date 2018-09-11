Amber Alert: Ohio mother suspected of murdering children’s father, taking kids with her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police in Ohio issued an Amber Alert early Tuesday morning after they say a woman killed the father of her children and then took them with her.

Police are looking for Armani Kelley, 8, and Anijah Kelley, 4. Investigators believe they’re with their mother, Arriel Bryant, 28, who’s wanted in connection with a Monday night murder, reports WJW.

Police responded to a home in Cleveland Monday night for reports of shots fired. They found Richard Kelley, 35, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe Kelley and Bryant got into an argument before the shooting and believe Bryant shot him. She left in a vehicle with their two children, police said. Investigators located the vehicle, but she and the children had abandoned it.

Police consider Bryant a suspect in the deadly shooting and believe she’s still armed. Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-621-1234.