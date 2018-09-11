× Ceremony at Indianapolis Airport honors 9/11 victims

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Dozens of people gathered at the Indianapolis International Airport Tuesday to remember and honor the victims of September 11.

Throughout the day the airport also displayed a steel beam recovered from Ground Zero.

Airport fire, police and TSA officials presented an Honor Guard display and a candle wreath-laying ceremony.

U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly was the speaker and said it was also a tribute to the first responders who went in knowing they may never come out again.

“9/11 is something that is burned into my soul and I think every American,” Donnelly said, “So we have a physical manifestation of the tower right here at the airport and it is a living memory to make sure that it never happens again.”

The Ben Davis High School Choir also sang at the event.