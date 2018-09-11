× City-County Council names Jefferson Shreve District 16 representative, replacing Jeff Miller

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis City-Council has named Jefferson Shreve the District 16 representative, replacing Jeff Miller.

Chairman Jim Merritt announced that Shreve was selected by a precinct committee to be the new City-County Councilor in District 16.

“Tonight, the Precinct Committeemen of Council District 16 have selected Jefferson Shreve to serve as their next Councilor. I want to congratulate Jefferson on being selected. Jefferson has previously been a member of the Council and will be able to jump in without missing a beat. His previous experience on the council as well as being a business owner right here in Indianapolis will serve the residents of his district and our County well.”

He replaces Jeff Miller, who pleaded guilty to four felony counts after admitting to touching and massaging a pair of 10-year-old girls at his home.

The agreement allowed Miller to avoid sex offender status. Miller resigned on August 15 following the allegations.

Jefferson Shreve is the president of Storage Express and with his wife, gifted IUPUI a campus gateway, which is currently being developed.

The republican received his BA from IU in 1989 and a MBA from Purdue in 2003.