Dense fog advisory until 9:00am; warming trend underway!

Heavy fog to start this Tuesday morning, as a Dense Fog Advisory is now in effect until 9:00am! This will create some slow downs in spots and possibly a few school delays. After sunrise, visibility will begin to improve and the fog will SLOWLY lift and dissipate. This may take until late morning in spots, so sunshine may be slow to return. Eventually, the sun will win out and a pleasant, dry afternoon will be underway!

The warming trend gets underway today, along with a dry stretch of days that should take us deep into the weekend! Quiet weather for us, not so quiet for the east coast, more specifically the mid-Atlantic states of South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia by Thursday. All eyes remain on Florence, a major hurricane, that will likely make landfall very early Friday morning. High winds, surf, and deadly rainfall could be quite devastating for the weekend! Here is the latest track and evacuations are underway!