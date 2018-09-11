Driver flees accident scene after near head-on accident on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A near head-on collision on the city’s west side Tuesday morning left two people slightly injured and one driver missing.

IMPD responded to the crash scene along the near 1500 block of High School Road just north of 10th Street about 6:30 a.m. where they found one car that had crashed into a fire hydrant after swerving to avoid an on-coming northbound vehicle that had veered over into the southbound lanes.

Police reported that a male and female, both in their 30’s, sustained minor injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle got out of his car and fled on foot.

Police are unclear why he left his vehicle and the scene and are actively looking for him with regard to this incident. They are also unsure whether he sustained any injury.

The road was closed for about an hour for investigation and cleanup.