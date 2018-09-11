× Events across central Indiana to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Today marks 17 years since the attacks of September 11th. Central Indiana residents are honoring those who lost their lives with memorial events throughout the day.

Columbus:

A moment of silence will be observed at Columbus City Hall at 8:40 a.m. to correspond with the attacks, beginning at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Additionally, the ceremony will include an emergency responder radio dispatch to honor the first responders and citizens that lost their lives following the attacks.

Indianapolis:

The Indianapolis Airport Authority will host Patriots Day, a live ceremony to commemorate those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attack on the United States. A piece of World Trade Center steel recovered from Ground Zero will be on display at the Indianapolis International Airport in Civic Plaza throughout the day. The ceremony starts at 8:40 a.m. The IAA fire and police departments and TSA officials will be presenting an honor guard display, and candle and wreath-laying ceremony in remembrance of the victims.

In addition, the Ben Davis High School Choir will perform patriotic songs and Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly will be the guest speaker.

IFD will hold a 9/11 memorial mass in the Scecina Memorial High School Gym at 9:30 a.m.

There will also be a “Never Forget 9/11 Ride” this at 6:30 p.m. with Harley Davidson of Indianapolis at 12400 Reynolds Drive, Fishers. The evening will begin with a moment of silence, then the group will be escorted (motorcycles only) to the downtown 9/11 Memorial at 7 p.m. There will be a ceremony and wreath laying service at 7:45 p.m. at the 9/11 Memorial located at 421 W. Ohio St. This is a free event but donations to Project 9/11 are welcome.

Additionally, if you get a chance, drive by the 56th Street bridge over I-46. James Clark has waved an American flag for the past 17 years on September 11 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carmel:

City officials and firefighters will hold a remembrance ceremony at CFD Station 41 at 8:30 a.m.