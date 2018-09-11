Get ready for fall at the Autumn Jamboree

CARMEL, Ind. -- It's time to get in the fall spirit. From hayrides and games to live music and a llama kissing booth, an upcoming festival has everything you need to say goodbye to summer. Sherman visited our Garden Guru for the details while getting some ideas to transform your garden for the new season.
