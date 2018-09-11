× IMPD investigating fatal stabbing near Washington Park

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating a fatal stabbing Tuesday evening on the city’s near northeast side across the street from Washington Park.

Just after 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of E. 34th St. on the report of a stabbing. When police arrived, they located a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives responded and are looking for more information. If you know anything, please call IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.