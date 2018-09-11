× Indiana man continues annual tradition, waves flag over I-465 to remember 9/11 victims

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – James Clark is unwavering in his patriotism.

To mark the 17th year since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Clark stood on the overpass at 56th Street and I-465 on the northwest side with a large American flag to honor those who died. He’s done it ever since that fateful day.

Clark has made the solemn remembrance an annual event. He starts at 6 a.m. and will remain in place until 6 p.m.

“It’s a sobering day for people in this country, particularly this city,” Clark said Tuesday morning. “I know the day the plane went down in Shanksville, a lot of those people from New York were re-routed to Indianapolis. This city was welcoming, encouraging and supportive for those people who were scared for their families back in New York City.”

Clark said the flag idea came from something he saw during 9/11 coverage. He distinctly remembers a homeless man standing on the Potomac holding a branch with a flag attached to it. The man was weeping uncontrollably. Clark sees the annual gesture as a way to be a messenger for the nearly 3,000 people who died.

Each year, he holds the flag high as drivers honk and wave to show their support. Clark said he tries to respond each time but admits he’s not always successful.

He’s raising money for Make-A-Wish of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. You can go here to donate.