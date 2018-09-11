× Kylee’s Kitchen shows us how to make the newest food trend, tacones!

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Let’s taco bout a new trend that’s been popping up across the U.S. — savory dishes in waffle cones! I like this new trend a waffle lot for several reasons. First off, I’m a big fan of savory waffles. I mean really it’s just like a biscuit or bagel or any other bread-like product. Secondly, it’s easily portable. I’ve seen Instagram posts from people across the country stuffing their savory waffle cones with everything from fried chicken and macaroni and cheese to salads to falafels.

If you couldn’t tell by my puns in the first paragraph, this week I’m trying out the trend with tacos. It shall be named the tacone (taco + waffle cone)!

Tacones

Ingredients

Waffle cones

Taco seasoning packet (or your favorite blend of spices)

1/4 cup olive oil (vegetable, canola and avocado oil work well too)

Your favorite taco ingredients (beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole, etc.)

Directions

Preheat oven to 275 degrees Fahrenheit. Line baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Combine taco seasoning with olive oil Brush mixture onto all sides of waffle cone and set on parchment paper. Continue until you have desired amount of waffle cones. Place in oven for 5 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool. Fill with your favorite taco ingredients and enjoy.