× Police locate 17-year-old Indy boy reported missing

UPDATE: IMPD confirmed the boy has been found safe. Due to his status as a juvenile, personal information and his photo have been removed from this story.

Previous story:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are searching for a teenager who has been reported missing.

The boy was last seen on the southwest side in the 5900 block of Coppock Drive, near South High School Road and Thompson Road, on Sept. 10. Police describe him as a runaway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.