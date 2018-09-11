Powerful Hurricane Florence could bring catastrophic flooding, but rain here still days away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Attention is still on the tropics and more specifically powerful Hurricane Florence. Hurricane warnings have been hoisted along the coasts of North and South Carolina.

Florence has 140 mph winds making this a Category 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale. The latest from hurricane reconnaissance states the storm is maintaining its strength.

The northwest movement of the storm over warm waters may allow for some strengthening along with fluctuations but regardless it will likely make landfall as a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) late Thursday afternoon or early Friday morning along the North Carolina coast.