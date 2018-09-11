Powerful hurricane ‘Florence’ could bring catastrophic flooding, rain here still days away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Attention is still on the tropics and more specifically powerful hurricane Florence. Hurricane warnings have been hoisted along the coasts of North and South Carolina.

Florence has 140 mph winds making this a category 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale. The latest from hurricane reconnaissance states the storm is maintaining its strength.

The northwest movement of the storm over warm waters may allow from some strengthening along with fluctuations but regardless it will likely make landfall as a major hurricane (category 3 or higher) late Thursday afternoon or early Friday morning along the North Carolina coast.

The storm position is still to be resolved but the majority of solution's are in good agreement over southeast North Carolina at this time. Officials are urging residents along the coast to get out. After making landfall, the storm will slow and dump incredible amounts of rainfall and could produce catastrophic flooding. More info will be available tonight and Wednesday.