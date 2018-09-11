× Red Cross starts deploying Hoosiers to help with Hurricane Florence

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana sector of the American Red Cross has deployed 26 Hoosiers to prepare with a large relief as Hurricane Florence makes its way to the East Coast.

The Red Cross is preparing to help as many as 100,000 people in the affected areas and is working with state and local officials to identify and prepare evacuation shelters.

As the storm passes, they are preparing to provide shelter for tens of thousands of people until they can return home or find other places to stay.

The 26 Hoosiers will join more than 700 volunteers across the country to help in wake the hurricane’s aftermath. Volunteers make up around 90% of the Red Cross’ work force.

There are many ways to help. They are urging anyone to give blood as more hospitals in the storm’s path will need it in the coming days.

If you’d like the volunteer with the American Red Cross, click here. To donate to relief efforts, click here. You can also text FLORENCE to 90999 to make a $10 donation.