Seymour man arrested on murder charges in death of 19-year-old Lebanon woman

SEYMOUR, Ind. – Police arrested a Seymour man accused of killing a 19-year-old central Indiana woman.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Emma Jean Jamison was killed Thursday at a home north of Seymour. Jamison lived in Seymour but was originally from Lebanon, police said. She worked at a local Hardee’s.

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Brian Cogdill Monday in connection with Jamison’s death. Investigators haven’t released any details about the killing.

Police believe the two were in a relationship and said Cogdill told them they were engaged.

Cogdill is due in court for an initial appearance Wednesday. He is charged with murder and is being held without bond at the Jackson County Jail in Brownstown.