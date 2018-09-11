Some Hoosiers working to escape Florence’s path while others prepare to help in aftermath

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than one million people are under orders to evacuate as Hurricane Florence approaches the east coast and some of those hitting the road are from Indiana.

Hoosier native Jaime Royal says the storm is unlike any she’s seen.

“We’ve been through hurricanes before, but this one is a lot bigger and a lot stronger, so it's a little intimidating and scary,” said Royal.

So, Royal and her family have packed up from where her husband is stationed with the Navy in North Carolina and headed back to Indiana.

“I keep hoping it will turn and go somewhere else, but it's not looking like that, so it's one of those things you just hope you have a home to go back to,” Royal said.

Officials say Florence’s threat is very real.

"It's big and it's vicious. It is an extremely dangerous, life threatening, historic hurricane," said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

So, other Hoosiers are already jumping in to help those in the storm’s path.

“We'll be bringing a lot of Hoosier hospitality,” said Regional American Red Cross CEO Chad Priest. “Our first priority is shelter, making sure people have a safe place to stay.”

The American Red Cross is sending more than two dozen people from the Indiana region and Indiana Task Force 1 deployed 86 members to help in the aftermath.

“We train year round of for this type of response – many members of this team volunteer their time year round,” said Michael Pruitt, Public Information officer for Indiana Task Force 1.

The Red Cross says it always needs a pipeline of volunteers. The Midwest Food Bank has already sent out food but will need more donations in the days ahead. And the Salvation Army here in Indiana says it’s on standby.