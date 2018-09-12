× DNR: Body of 26-year-old man recovered in Sugar Creek following search

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities have found the body of a missing man last seen struggling in Sugar Creek on Sunday afternoon.

The DNR confirms the body of 26-year-old Luke Clark, of Perrysville, was located Wednesday afternoon approximately a mile downstream of the Creekside Lodge Restaurant.

Luke was reported as a missing person to the Crawfordsville Police Department Tuesday afternoon by his employer.

Authorities say no foul play is suspected at this time and an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m.

The recovery was made by Indiana Conservation Officers, Crawfordsville Fire Department, Crawfordsville Police Department and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.