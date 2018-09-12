× Dry stretch continues for central Indiana; warmer weather arrives this weekend

There has been a nice mix of sunshine and cloud cover this Wednesday. As a result, temperatures have been slowly rising throughout the day. Indianapolis dropped to 58 degrees this morning. At 2 PM, temperatures were only in the lower 70s across central Indiana.

It will be a great evening to get any yardwork done! Not only will temperatures be comfortable, but the area should remain dry tonight. You can expect a mostly cloudy sky through the overnight hours with the potential for patchy fog Thursday morning.

Skies will be partly sunny early on Thursday with decreasing cloud cover into the afternoon. There should be more sunshine, which will result in warmer weather for tomorrow. Highs will climb into the lower to mid-80s during the heat of the day.

High temperatures are going to gradually rise back into the upper 80s by the weekend as the dry stretch continues over the Indianapolis area.

We are also closely watching the track for Hurricane Florence because the moisture from the system could impact the region next week. At 2 PM on September 12, Florence downgraded to a strong Category 3 hurricane. Major flooding is likely in North Carolina with the potential for more than 15 inches of rain along the coast. Florence is projected to make landfall early Friday as a Category 3 hurricane.

The system could bring some rainfall and cloud cover to central Indiana by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates!