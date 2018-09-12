× Football Friday Night: September 7

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – High school football continued its season with week three in Central Indiana on September 7, 2018. Here are the games FOX59 covered in our weekly Football Friday Night show.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GAMES: Lawrence Central at Warren Central, Avon at Brownsburg, Fishers at Hamilton Southeastern, Westfield at Noblesville, Center Grove at Ben Davis, Pike at Carmel, Cathedral at Chatard, Southport at Brebeuf, Guerin Catholic at Howe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GAMES: Ritter at Speedway, North Putnam at Sullivan