Football Friday Night: September 7

Posted 10:35 PM, September 12, 2018, by

Warren Central running back Romier Elliot scores one of his six touchdowns in a win against Lawrence Central. Elliot set a WC record with 330 rushing yards in the game (WXIN September 7, 2018).

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – High school football continued its season with week three in Central Indiana on September 7, 2018. Here are the games FOX59 covered in our weekly Football Friday Night show.

GAMES: Lawrence Central at Warren Central, Avon at Brownsburg, Fishers at Hamilton Southeastern, Westfield at Noblesville, Center Grove at Ben Davis, Pike at Carmel, Cathedral at Chatard, Southport at Brebeuf, Guerin Catholic at Howe

GAMES: Ritter at Speedway, North Putnam at Sullivan