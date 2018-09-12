Football Friday Night: September 7
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – High school football continued its season with week three in Central Indiana on September 7, 2018. Here are the games FOX59 covered in our weekly Football Friday Night show.
GAMES: Lawrence Central at Warren Central, Avon at Brownsburg, Fishers at Hamilton Southeastern, Westfield at Noblesville, Center Grove at Ben Davis, Pike at Carmel, Cathedral at Chatard, Southport at Brebeuf, Guerin Catholic at Howe
GAMES: Ritter at Speedway, North Putnam at Sullivan