Homicide investigation underway after remains of Indy man found in Beech Grove area

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Indiana State Police are investigating the homicide of an Indianapolis man after his remains were discovered on Tuesday.

Police say concerned a family member from southeast Indiana contacted them on Sept. 3 because they hadn’t heard from 33-year-old Jeremy S. Cain since late August.

A missing persons report was filed and an investigation was launched. As investigators followed several leads, police says the suspicion of foul play grew.

Then on Tuesday, police say Cain’s remains were discovered in the Beech Grove area. Investigators say they also found evidence of a possible homicide, turning the missing persons case into a homicide investigation.

Cain’s remains were turned over to the Marion County Coroner’s Office for further investigation.

State police continue to follow leads, but no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information that may help officers solve the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).