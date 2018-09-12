Hunter Spalding’s Suicide Prevention, Awareness, and Mental Health Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Powerful and real responses from students and teachers asked to describe suicide in their own words. It's a class project one Columbus North Senior is taking very seriously.

According to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. The CDC says overall suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S and it's the second leading cause from kids just 10 years old.. To college-age young adults. An average of 123 people people kill themselves every day.

Hunter Spalding joins us this morning to explain a series of videos he's creating to start the conversation of suicide and why, especially during suicide prevention week. This message needs growing support.

If you'd like to learn more about Hunter's project or suicide prevention, click here.

Hunter Spalding Project Instagram page

And remember, if you or someone you know is considering suicide, please call the National Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.