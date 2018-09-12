Indiana Contestant on MasterChef

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Will a Purdue grad win the title of MasterChef and take home $250,000? Bowen Li is here to tell us about his experience so far and share a recipe.

Crispy Skin Salmon

Ingredients:

4 (7-ounce | 200-gram) salmon filets, with skin

Salt and pepper to season

3 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsps butter

8 cloves garlic , finely chopped or minced

4 tbsp fresh chopped Rosemary leaves

4 tbsp Thyme

½ Lemon, sliced

Instructions: