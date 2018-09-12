Indiana Contestant on MasterChef

Will a Purdue grad win the title of MasterChef and take home $250,000?  Bowen Li is here to tell us about his experience so far and share a recipe.

Crispy Skin Salmon

 Ingredients:

  • 4 (7-ounce | 200-gram) salmon filets, with skin
  • Salt and pepper to season
  • 3 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tbsps butter
  • 8 cloves garlic , finely chopped or minced
  • 4 tbsp fresh chopped Rosemary leaves
  • 4 tbsp Thyme
  • ½ Lemon, sliced

Instructions:

  1. Rinse and dry the salmon with a paper towel. Season with salt and pepper.
  2. Sprinkle Olive Oil in a medium pan or skillet and heat over medium-high heat until hot.
  3. Add salmon filets, skin side down, while pressing lightly until you hear sizzling. Fry for 3-4 minutes until crispy and golden.
  4. Flip and sear the other side of each filet for 2 minutes.
  5. Add in the butter, chopped garlic, rosemary and thyme.
  6. Give the salmon a butter bath. Add lemon juice and lemon slices.
  7. Continue to cook the salmon for 1-2 minutes and put the salmon on a cooling rack to resting!  