Indiana Contestant on MasterChef

Will a Purdue grad win the title of MasterChef and take home $250,000? Bowen Li is here to tell us about his experience so far and share a recipe.
Crispy Skin Salmon
Ingredients:
- 4 (7-ounce | 200-gram) salmon filets, with skin
- Salt and pepper to season
- 3 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsps butter
- 8 cloves garlic , finely chopped or minced
- 4 tbsp fresh chopped Rosemary leaves
- 4 tbsp Thyme
- ½ Lemon, sliced
Instructions:
- Rinse and dry the salmon with a paper towel. Season with salt and pepper.
- Sprinkle Olive Oil in a medium pan or skillet and heat over medium-high heat until hot.
- Add salmon filets, skin side down, while pressing lightly until you hear sizzling. Fry for 3-4 minutes until crispy and golden.
- Flip and sear the other side of each filet for 2 minutes.
- Add in the butter, chopped garlic, rosemary and thyme.
- Give the salmon a butter bath. Add lemon juice and lemon slices.
- Continue to cook the salmon for 1-2 minutes and put the salmon on a cooling rack to resting!