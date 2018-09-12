× Indiana State Rep. Tim Brown involved in serious motorcycle crash

Indiana State Rep. Tim Brown was involved in a serious motorcycle crash in northern Michigan late Wednesday morning.

House Speaker Brian C. Bosma said in a statement that Brown was traveling on the bike with State Rep. Mike Speedy when he struck an SUV that pulled out in front of them.

According to Bosma, Speedy was able to avoid the vehicle and was not injured, but Brown was not.

“Tim is an invaluable member of our leadership team, a dedicated public servant and one of my most cherished friends,” Bosma said in the statement. “Our prayers are with him, his family and Rep. Speedy.”

Bosma did not disclose any details regarding Brown’s condition.

Brown serves as the chairman of the Ways and Means committee and he covers District 41, which includes parts of Montgomery, Boone and Tippecanoe counties. The Republican has served more than two decades in the House of Representatives. He was an emergency room physician until he retired in 2015.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued this statement regarding the crash:

“In addition to being a public servant and an extraordinary leader, Dr. Tim Brown is a fighter. Janet and I are praying for his recovery and ask Hoosiers across the state to join us.”

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch released this statement:

“Tim is not only an important part of Indiana’s state legislature, but also a wonderful friend and colleague. My thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and State Rep. Mike Speedy.”

Senate President Pro Tem David Long offered the following statement:

“Dr. Brown is a remarkable man and beloved public servant, and I am very sad to hear the news that he has been involved in an accident. I hope Hoosiers will join me in offering thoughts and prayers of healing for Tim and strength for his family during this difficult time.”

Senate Minority Leader Tim Lanane issued this statement: