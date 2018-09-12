× More sun and warmth; Florence slightly changing direction and time of landfall!

A mix of sun and clouds expected this morning at sunrise, along with some limited pockets of fog. Thankfully, fog not as thick today and another fantastic day is anticipated. Light winds, low dew points and vast sunshine should make for a very comfortable afternoon with highs in the upper 70’s! Loving this fall feel…

Warmer air will be slowly creeping back in this weekend, along with a rise in dew points! Summer not over yet, as we will sweat it out from Friday through Sunday. Highs this weekend in the upper 80’s will have our temperatures running 10-degrees above the norm.

Hurricane Florence is a beast and will likely bring a devastating blow to the Carolina’s this weekend. The path is still undetermined so interest from Myrtle Beach to Wilmington continues and evacuations remain in effect. The amount of energy exerted from Florence will bring widespread power outages, dangerous waves and extreme flooding. This will likely be one for the record books and all warnings should be heeded! The latest (5:00am) update from the National Hurricane Center continues to show a western toggle, meaning the landfall could be delayed now until Friday morning or afternoon and now hitting along the South Carolina/North Carolina state line.