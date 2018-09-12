× ‘Pest issue’ prompts health department to shut down Indianapolis McDonald’s

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marion County Public Health Department shut down an Indianapolis McDonald’s due to a “pest issue.”

The restaurant in question is located at 16th and Meridian streets on the near north side.

The health department said its Food Division closed the restaurant because of the pest issue, which officials said involved fruit flies and house flies.

According to a sign posted on the door, the closure began at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. The restaurant will remain closed until the issue is resolved. Health officials will re-inspect the restaurant before it can reopen.